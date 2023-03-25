Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Decreased by Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Travelzoo in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

TZOO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

