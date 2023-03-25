Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.15 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.93.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of XM opened at $17.69 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,209,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 237.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.