Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Quarterhill Price Performance
QTRHF stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $114.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
Quarterhill Company Profile
