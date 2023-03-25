Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Quarterhill Price Performance

QTRHF stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $114.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the Licensing and Intelligent Transportation Systems segments. The Licensing segment focuses on technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.