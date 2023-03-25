Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Downgraded by Cormark to Market Perform

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.20. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s current price.

Quarterhill Trading Down 0.7 %

QTRH opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

About Quarterhill

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.