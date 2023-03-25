Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Downgraded by Cormark to Market Perform

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.20. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s current price.
Quarterhill Trading Down 0.7 %
QTRH opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42.
About Quarterhill
