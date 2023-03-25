RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Trading Down 3.4 %
RDCM opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $138.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.88. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.98.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
