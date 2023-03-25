RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

RDCM opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $138.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.88. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

