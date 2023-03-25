Raymond James Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$139.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.33.

DOO opened at C$103.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$113.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.27. BRP has a 12-month low of C$76.72 and a 12-month high of C$120.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

