Raymond James Trims Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Target Price to C$1.50

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Mogo Stock Performance
TSE:MOGO opened at C$0.88 on Friday. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.66.
About Mogo
