Raymond James Trims Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Target Price to C$1.50

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mogo Stock Performance

TSE:MOGO opened at C$0.88 on Friday. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.66.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

