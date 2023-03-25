Raymond James Trims PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Target Price to C$6.75

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.