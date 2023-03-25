Raymond James Trims Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Target Price to C$2.00

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.45 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark cut shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

