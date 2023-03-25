Real Good Food (RGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF opened at $5.03 on Friday. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Transactions at Real Good Food

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 826,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,073.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 826,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,073.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,521.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,395 shares of company stock valued at $504,217 in the last ninety days. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

