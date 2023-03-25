Real Good Food (RGF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGF opened at $5.03 on Friday. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.
