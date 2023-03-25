Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($92.10) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($95.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($76.14) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($93.33) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($71.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

