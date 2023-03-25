Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Shares of RRX opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.18. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

