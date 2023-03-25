Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €55.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of Renault stock opened at €35.45 ($38.12) on Thursday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.56.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

