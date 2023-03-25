Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) vs. Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Critical Review

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rent-A-Center and Upbound Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center 0 2 4 0 2.67 Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Rent-A-Center’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rent-A-Center is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rent-A-Center pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share. Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Rent-A-Center pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

86.1% of Rent-A-Center shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Rent-A-Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rent-A-Center and Upbound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88%

Volatility and Risk

Rent-A-Center has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rent-A-Center and Upbound Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center $4.25 billion 0.00 $12.36 million $0.20 N/A Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.31 $12.36 million $0.20 117.20

Rent-A-Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rent-A-Center beats Upbound Group on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

