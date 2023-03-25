Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.66) EPS.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $18.32 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $531.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $632,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at $291,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,458 shares of company stock worth $2,770,433. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

See Also

