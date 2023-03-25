Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
MLTX opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.