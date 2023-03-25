Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

MLTX opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

