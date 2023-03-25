Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intellicheck, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $2.45 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

