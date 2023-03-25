Reviewing Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) & Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -31.72% -28.54% Quince Therapeutics N/A -48.85% -46.16%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.82) -0.46 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.66 million ($2.23) -0.67

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Quince Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quince Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Achilles Therapeutics and Quince Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 846.75%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats Quince Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline consists of COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.