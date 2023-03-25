Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.10. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.