Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,713 shares of company stock valued at $23,758,176. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

