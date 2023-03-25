Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $139.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

