Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$100.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$71.40.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$64.81 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.25.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

