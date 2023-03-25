Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$250.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$227.00 to C$250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.12. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.