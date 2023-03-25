Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

AGF Management Stock Performance

AGF.B opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$5.63 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.30.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

