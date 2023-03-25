Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$100.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

