Royal Bank of Canada Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$3.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.28.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$7.29. The firm has a market cap of C$650.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.46.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.