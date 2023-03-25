Royal Bank of Canada Trims Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Target Price to C$6.50

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

TSE GUD opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$510.54 million, a PE ratio of -23.58, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.26.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

