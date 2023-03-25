RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for RPT Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPT. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

RPT Realty Stock Up 1.9 %

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE RPT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RPT Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RPT Realty by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

