RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.56% and a negative net margin of 103.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLP. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,143,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $580,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

