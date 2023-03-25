SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of SAP opened at €113.98 ($122.56) on Friday. SAP has a 12-month low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a 12-month high of €114.38 ($122.99). The business’s fifty day moving average is €109.42 and its 200 day moving average is €100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

