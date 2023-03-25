Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

