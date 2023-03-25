Schlumberger Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 33,519 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the average volume of 26,542 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.0 %

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.