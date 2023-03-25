Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.