Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1,623.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,217 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $4,052,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $18.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

