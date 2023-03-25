Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,982,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.