Scotiabank Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$83.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price target on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Bombardier to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.63.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $47.65 on Friday. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

