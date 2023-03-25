Scotiabank Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$83.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBD.B. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.40.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 2.0 %
Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$64.81 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$70.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
