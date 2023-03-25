Sealed Air Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SEE. Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

