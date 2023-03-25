SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Purchases 17,865 Shares

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $136,667.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,639.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Neil Gagnon acquired 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $161,721.96.

On Thursday, March 16th, Neil Gagnon acquired 9,786 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,352.20.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Neil Gagnon acquired 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $75,376.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.23 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $14.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 81.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

