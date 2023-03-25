SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

SCWX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.98. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,197 shares of company stock valued at $449,118. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in SecureWorks by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 81.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

