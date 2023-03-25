Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Purchases £3,600 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,420.98).

Martin Ive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Martin Ive bought 36,412 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.72 ($2,682.94).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Martin Ive purchased 50,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,298.17).

On Tuesday, February 7th, Martin Ive purchased 450,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($38,683.53).

On Tuesday, January 24th, Martin Ive bought 274,987 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £19,249.09 ($23,638.82).

On Friday, January 13th, Martin Ive bought 394,824 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £27,637.68 ($33,940.42).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Martin Ive acquired 900,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($66,314.63).

LON:SEE opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £235.04 million, a PE ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. Seeing Machines Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.30 ($0.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

