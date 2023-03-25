Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Selecta Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

