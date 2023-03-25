ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $1,168,481.34 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43.
ServiceNow Stock Down 1.7 %
NOW opened at $432.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62.
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.