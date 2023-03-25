ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $1,168,481.34 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.7 %

NOW opened at $432.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

