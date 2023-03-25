Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,750 by UBS Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,750 ($33.77) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.30) to GBX 3,100 ($38.07) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,906.09 ($35.69).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,200.50 ($27.02) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,435.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,370.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 470.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.10).

In other news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). Also, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

