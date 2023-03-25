Shira Ridge Wealth Management Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,981 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.92.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $280.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.10. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

