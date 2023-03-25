Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Stash Ptak Sells 2,193 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stash Ptak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $72.46 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.