Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.56. Snap shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 7,138,566 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Snap Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $674,671.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,282,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,246,874 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,202. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

