Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,451 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,113 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,360 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.0 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.