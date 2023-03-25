Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,198,655.10 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 19,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.63 per share, with a total value of $1,198,655.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,582,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $61.25 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,445 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,766,000 after purchasing an additional 129,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

