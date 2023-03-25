Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Shares Up 1.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.8% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $60.51 and last traded at $60.51. Approximately 22,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 521,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

Specifically, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,741,235.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,332,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,181,468 shares of company stock worth $191,218,591. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,445 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 631.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 734,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,582,000 after purchasing an additional 524,625 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

